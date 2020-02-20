Cecilia Pena Turner, 67, of Morganton, NC went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2020. She is survived by her son, Jesse Turner and wife Amy of Brown Summit, NC; grandchildren, Levi, Jude and Gideon Turner; mother, Patricia Noplis; brothers, Steve Pena, Mike Pena, Brian Noplis; sister, Carol Pena. Cecilia was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Turner; brother, Ralph Pena, and her father, Arnold Pena. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lippard Chapel at Broughton Hospital Campus, 1000 S. Sterling Street, Morganton, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

To plant a tree in memory of Cecilia Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries