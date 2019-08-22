JUNE 19, 1964 - AUGUST 19, 2019 Jennifer Lynn Tulloch, born June 19, 1964, passed away at her home on August 19, 2019 after battling cancer for over a year. Jennifer was a lifelong resident of Rockingham County. A much appreciated and loved aunt, sister, and daughter, she attended Eden City schools and graduated from Morehead High School. After graduation from Elon College, Jennifer chose as her lifelong work caring for others in the healthcare field. Prior to her illness she was employed by Rockingham Community College teaching phlebotomy and heading the Surgical Tech Department. She stood as a role model of kindness, excellence, and empathy for the students she taught. Jennifer was predeceased by her mother and father, June and Joe Tulloch, and by her uncle Buddy Tulloch and cousin Chris Tulloch, all victims of cancer. She is survived by her loving sister Julie Cresenzo and husband Randy Cresenzo, her most special nephews, Michael and Victor Cresenzo, her Uncle Mike Tulloch and his wife Ellen, her first cousins Vicky Petty and Charlotte Ann Maness and their beautiful families, and her faithful border collie Merlin. Jennifer was loved dearly by her family and was appreciated for her thoughtfulness, wit, sense of humor, bravery, and compassion. She was a wonderful and attentive sister to Julie and conveyed a countenance of kindness to all. She was a blessing in the flesh. A memorial service for Jennifer will take place at the Church of the Epiphany in Eden, North Carolina at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with interment immediately following at the church columbarium. The family asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to defeat the scourge of cancer to the Relay for Life of Rockingham County, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
