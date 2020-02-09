FEBRUARY 7, 1930 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Mrs. Ruby Irene Priddy Tuggle, 89, formerly of Hwy 801 South, Mocksville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Mocksville Senior Living, where she had been a resident for 12 years. Mrs. Ruby was born on February 7, 1930, in Stokes County, to the late William Cornelius and Vinny Elizabeth Mabe Priddy. She was saved in Clearview Baptist Church in Mayodan and had a testimony made famous by her late husband having said as a young girl, that if he couldn't go to church with her, he couldn't go anywhere else with her. He attended the next service and surrendered his life to Jesus Christ. He would go on to pastor 3 Baptist Churches for nearly 60 years. By taking the stand she took, many many souls have been reached for the cause of Jesus Christ. She was a loving Pastors wife of Level Cross Baptist Church in Level Cross, Lakeview Baptist Church in Davidson County and Dutchman Creek Baptist Church in Mocksville, where she was a member. Mrs. Ruby was the oldest of 12 children and sacrificed often to make sure that her brothers and sisters were taken care of. She loved her family dearly. Having dealt with sickness for most of her life, she was always the life of the party and loved to laugh and have a good time. Despite her health, she was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. While she was able, she loved to hear preaching and singing and will always be remembered for shouting and praising God in church services. Her last 14 years have been trying, with Alzheimer's disease, but a day has not gone by without the love of her family, friends and caregivers giving her special love and care. Her sweet smile and singing will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Rev. Thomas E. Tuggle; and two brothers, Elmer and Garland Priddy. She is survived by her loving family, which includes a daughter, Dixie Tuggle Miller (Mike) of Mocksville; a son, Rev. Thomas Ted Tuggle (Glenda) of Asheboro; five grandchildren, Michael Miller (Julia), Brad Miller, Nicholas Miller (Kipperly), Justin Tuggle (Kelly) and Megan Tuggle; 11 great-grandchildren, Chasity Miller, Nicole Miller, Tanner Miller, Trevor Miller, Tucker Miller, Krista Sheron (Corey), Logan Tuggle, Scarlett Tuggle, Jordan Shoffner, Haley Davis and Hunter Doby; nine brothers and sisters, Clarice Belton (James) of Mayodan, Margie Shelton of Mayodan, Doris Bunker of Mt. Airy, Bill Priddy of Sandy Ridge, Maxine Hylton (Wesley) of Sandy Ridge, Talmadge Priddy (Gail) of Eden, Dianne Collins of Madison, Glenda Shelton of Madison and Lana Gail Priddy of Mayodan; many nieces and nephews and many friends. The family would like to say a special thanks to her special caregivers of Mocksville Senior Living (formerly Davie Place) for their care, concern and love shown to Mrs. Ruby. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Dutchman Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Tuggle officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the church. Friends may also pay their respects by signing the register at Eaton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for the missionary fund of Dutchman Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 416, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com.
Tuggle, Ruby Priddy
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Dutchman Creek Baptist Church
5580 NC Hwy 801 S
Mocksville, NC 27028
Feb 10
Funeral Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
Dutchman Creek Baptist Church
5580 NC Hwy 801 S
Mocksville, NC 27028
Feb 10
Interment
Monday, February 10, 2020
12:00AM
Dutchman Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
5580 NC Hwy 801 S
Mocksville, NC 27028
