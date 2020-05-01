APRIL 23, 1942 - APRIL 29, 2020 Martha Ann Poe Tucker, 78, of Greensboro, went home to be with the Lord with her loving family by her side on April 29, 2020. Martha was born on April 23, 1942 to the late George and Ellen Poe. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Leroy Tucker; daughters, Lisa Tucker and Cheryl Tucker; granddaughter, Kristy Tucker; four brothers; and one sister. She is survived by sons, Ray Tucker (Carla) and Ronnie Tucker (Linda); daughters, Ellen Tucker and Linda Tucker Jones (Marvin); eleven grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Beverly (John), and Sarah Craven. Martha loved spending time at Badin Lake with family and serving the Lord. She was the most kind and loving woman you'd ever meet. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Tucker Family Cemetery, 2357 Concord Church Road. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the wonderful Hospice Home of High Point. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

