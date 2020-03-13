William Madison Tucker, Jr. 1933-2020. Mr. Tucker, of Greensboro, is survived by his brother Steven Douglas Tucker, wife Elizabeth Tucker, of Greer, SC and their children Julia and Steven Tucker Jr.; and by friend and colleague Richard Gantt of Greensboro. Given current international health concerns, a commemorative gathering will be planned for later in the year.

