William Madison Tucker, Jr. 1933-2020. Mr. Tucker, of Greensboro, is survived by his brother Steven Douglas Tucker, wife Elizabeth Tucker, of Greer, SC and their children Julia Tucker Goldsmith and Steven Tucker Jr.; and by friend and colleague Richard Gantt of Greensboro. A native of South Carolina, William spent his youth in Spartanburg, graduating from Wofford College. Graduate study in English literature followed at Vanderbilt University, from which he received his MA. Subsequently William did further graduate study at Duke University. In 1961 he came to Greensboro from Emory University to join the faculty of the Department of English in the Woman's College which soon became UNC-Greensboro. There he taught courses in English literature and composition, and co-taught a course on film as literature. After decades of teaching and its many attendant duties, William retired from UNCG. Asked in his retirement if he missed teaching, he replied, "I liked teaching, but I also like not teaching"a sample of his usual measured, balanced judgment seasoned with a smile. He stepped out of his professional life marked by a good measure of university friendscolleagues, staffand a long array of students who had found his teaching to be compelling and indeed, transformational. In retirement, William moved from the College Hill neighborhood to a planned community of townhouses under construction in Hamilton Lakes. He often remarked that he was immediately favorably struck by the singular compositional plan of the units which was a variation of one deployed by Frank Lloyd Wright in 1938. He made a purchase and was daily delighted by his house. Comfortably placed, he could see old friends, new neighbors, read at leisure, swat crossword puzzles, and enjoy music both through recordings and by his own performance. Also, he seriously devoted years to the interests and improvements of his community through tireless, capable service on its HOA board. Even in youth William was not impressed by the superficialities of the popular: he never wavered. His dependable character was guided by his firm belief that in the political and social spheres a democracy is the best of worlds, and he knew that it must be continually reinforced, nurtured by citizens who are dedicated to upholding principles that are both consistent and fair. Therefore, that is how he lived. Given current international health concerns, a commemorative gathering will be planned for later in the year. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting Mr. Tucker's family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
