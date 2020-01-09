Mrs. Elizabeth Waddell Tucker passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Lee County, daughter of the late John and Ruth Waddell. Elizabeth was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. She was a registered nurse. Survivors include her husband, Julius T. Tucker of the home; daughter, Kristina Tucker (Lavelle) of Greensboro, NC; son, Julius B. (Katrina) Tucker of the home; two sisters, one brother, two aunts, one uncle and seven grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida Street. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc., 1810 Brockett Avenue, High Point, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Tucker family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries