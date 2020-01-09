Mrs. Elizabeth Waddell Tucker passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. She was born in Lee County, daughter of the late John and Ruth Waddell. Elizabeth was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. She was a registered nurse. Survivors include her husband, Julius T. Tucker of the home; daughter, Kristina Tucker (Lavelle) of Greensboro, NC; son, Julius B. (Katrina) Tucker of the home; two sisters, one brother, two aunts, one uncle and seven grandchildren. Funeral service will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Matthews United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida Street. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m. Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc., 1810 Brockett Avenue, High Point, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Tucker family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Tucker, Elizabeth
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.