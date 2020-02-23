MAY 4, 1926 - FEBRUARY 21, 2020 Audrey Wilson Tucker Audrey Wilson Tucker, 93, of Summerfield, N.C., went to be with her Lord on February 21, 2020 after a period of declining health. Mrs. Tucker was born May 4, 1926 to the late Thomas Bryan Wilson and Agatha Wilson Wilson of Stokesdale, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Clay Hunter Tucker. Audrey was also preceded in death by brothers Harold, Zan, David, and Wallace Wilson and sister Julia Wilson Comer. Surviving are son Larry H. Tucker (Diane) of Summerfield, daughter Linda Tucker Powell (Rob), of Catawba, N.C., sister Agatha Wilson Martin (Don), four grandchildren Scott Tucker, Shannon Kahn, Jeff Tucker, and Ryan Tucker, and eight great-grandchildren. Audrey worked as a bookkeeper at Jefferson-Pilot Insurance and auditor at Sears Mail Order Center in Greensboro. She was a member of Summerfield United Methodist Church and the Summerfield United Methodist Women, taught Sunday School and was a youth fellowship counselor. Most of all, Audrey was a loving wife and mother. Though she spent most of her retirement years as a widow, Hunter and Audrey began playing golf together before his death, and she enjoyed playing golf with friends well into her 80's. A celebration of life service will be held at Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church, 2334 Scalesville Rd., Summerfield, N.C. on Tuesday, February 25, at 3 p.m. The family will begin receiving friends at 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Summerfield Peace UMC, PO Box 639, Summerfield, NC, 27358, or to The Alzheimer's Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601) or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001). The family would like to thank the staff at Carriage House Senior Living Community, Wesley Long Hospital, and Beacon Place for their loving care and compassion during Audrey's final illness. The family is being served by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service Stokesdale and you are invited to offer condolences or share memories at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 25
Visitation
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church
2334 Scalesville Road
Summerfield, NC 27358
2334 Scalesville Road
Summerfield, NC 27358
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church
2334 Scalesville Road
Summerfield, NC 27358
2334 Scalesville Road
Summerfield, NC 27358
Guaranteed delivery before Audrey's Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.