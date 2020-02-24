GREENSBORO Rosetta Tuck, 87, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida Street, Greensboro at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Services are entrusted to Hargett Funeral Service, Inc.

