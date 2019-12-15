JULY 12, 1942 - DECEMBER 14, 2019 Evelyn Carol Stevens Trujillo, 77, left this earthly life Saturday, December 14, 2019, at UNC Rockingham Health Care. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home with interment following in the Mayodan Municipal Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Monday from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, and other times at the home of Shana Allen, 2431 Lindsay Bridge Road, Madison. Carol was born in Rockingham County on July 12, 1942, to the late Odell Stevens and Doris Adkins Stevens Lawson. She was a former member of Praise Assembly of Madison and a current member of New Vision Church. Carol never met a stranger. She was kind to everyone, and was known as the queen of yard sales. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father Sammie Lawson, special loved one Eric Ussery; father of her children Leroy Joyce, and a special aunt Eva Dell Atkins Steele. Survivors include her husband Julio Ibarra; two sons Timmy Joyce (Tonya), Ronnie Joyce; daughters Sheila Joyce, Shay Purgason (Andy); brother Walter Stevens (Janice); sister, Susan Webster (Herbert); eight grandchildren Shana Allen (Alex), Jessica and Kim Joyce, Morgan, Joey, and Chris Purdy; Tabby and Troy Joyce; and five great-grandchildren Tevin, Olivia, Lucas, Brayden, Declan, and a special aunt Rachel Futch. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel Inc. 127 Ellisboro Rd.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.