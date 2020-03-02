BROWN SUMMIT George Carlisle Truitt, 81, died Friday, February 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service.

Service information

Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
Mar 3
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
1:00PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
3600 Hwy 29 North
Greensboro, NC 27405
