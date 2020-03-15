GRAHAM Lois Frazier Travers, 95, died Thursday, March 12, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Gilmore Memorial Park, 6500 Liberty Road, Julian NC, 27283.

