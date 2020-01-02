Reidsville Barbara Mullins Totten, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Rocky Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 1694 Highway 158 East. Funeral arrangements are by Johnson & Sons.
Totten, Barbara Mullins
