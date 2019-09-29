Victoria "Vicki" Ann Reece Tosto, 64, a resident of High Point passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at the Hospice Home of High Point. She was born August 8, 1955 in Greensboro the daughter of John Richard and Peggy Ann Murphy Reece. Vicki was a member of the graduating class of 1973 at Page High School. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Reece Farrell and her brother, "Rick" Reece. Vicki is survived by her husband, Francis "Frank" George Tosto of the home; her daughter, Raven McChesney of CA; her father, John Richard Reece of Atlantic Beach niece Sloan Reece; other close and dear family members, Bob and Shirley Murphy, Caroline and the late Ronald Murphy, Eloise and Buck Burns, Paul and Louise Murphy, Spec and Doris Lund and Vicki's best friend who has been with her for so long, Heidi Zurlinden and her family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by the Reverend Eugene Dean. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
