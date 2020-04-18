JUNE 7, 1947 - MARCH 29, 2020 Born in Flint, MI, to Joyce Pierce Topolka and John Michael Topolka, Karla was a graduate of Flint Central High School (1965) and Indiana University Bloomington (1969) with a German major. After graduation, she married and moved to Scranton, PA, where she and her former husband raised three children, and she managed the office for P&W/Washo Construction for nearly 30 years. Karla was a world traveler with a keen interest in languages and cultures. Her home was a welcoming place for exchange students and others from around the world. In retirement, Karla moved to Greensboro, NC, spending winters in The Villages, FL. She was an avid gardener, an enthusiastic player of the ukulele and piano, a voracious reader with a preference for history, a disciplined yoga practitioner, a follower of the Tao Te Ching, and a lover of music, especially that of Leonard Cohen. Above all, she was deeply devoted to her family. Loved ones are missing her ability to be fully present and give her undivided attention in every interaction, as well as her commitment to learning and teaching. She is survived by three children, Michael Jung Washo (Alex Nikolich) of Greensboro, NC, Mimi Caroline Washo (Austin Cotler) of Westminster, CA, and Martha Kathleen Washo (Jamie Shechtman) of Philadelphia, PA; three grandchildren: Michael, Daniel, and Sabrina; her sister Kathleen Topolka Jorissen of Asheville, NC; her former husband, Michael John Washo of Clarks Summit, PA; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial service will be held in Flint, MI, once it's safe to gather. To honor Karla's support for the recovery community, as well as her lifelong passion for gardening, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Hall or to Greensboro Beautiful. Checks in memory of Karla Topolka may be sent to Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunston Rd., Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Greensboro Beautiful, 1001 Fourth St. Greensboro, NC 27405, or to any family member.
