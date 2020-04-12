TONKIN, WILLIAM JEFFFERY MAY 16, 1947 - APRIL 3, 2020 William J. Tonkin, Bill, 72, of Greensboro, North Carolina, succumbed to cancer on the evening of April 3, 2020. Bill was born May 16, 1947 in Ironwood, Michigan, to Bill and Margie (Jeffery) Tonkin; he was the oldest of 3 children. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1965, then graduated from Illinois State University, and finally earned an MBA from UNC-Greensboro. In 1973, Bill began his career in the credit department at Blue Bell/Wrangler in Greensboro, which later took he and his family to live and work in Belgium, where they made many lifetime friends. After Blue Bell, Bill worked at Levolor Blinds, Guilford Mills, Cone Mills, International Textile Group, and Frontier Spinning before retiring. In retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling aboard with his wife, spending time with his family, particularly his grandchildren, riding bikes on Hilton Head Island, volunteering at SCORE, puzzles and reading. He was an active member of Southern Textile Group and Piedmont Credit Club. Bill is survived by his wife Lenora of 48 years, son Bill Tonkin, daughter Brooke Tonkin, grandchildren Jack and Emmie, brother Robert "Bob" Tonkin, sister Elizabeth "Beth" Kiefer. Bill was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Funeral services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina, Post Office Box 14900 Research Triangle Park, NC 27709-4900 or the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 450 West Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27599. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
