DECEMBER 6, 1950 - FEBRUARY 15, 2020 Mr. Kenneth H. Tolley "Ken", of Greensboro, passed away after a long illness on February 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday at Guilford Memorial Park. Ken was born August 6, 1950 and served 33 years in the Army and was a contractor for them for 10 years. He collected Lionel trains and toy tractors, among many other hobbies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends. Thanks to all our family, friends and neighbors for helping us. Thanks to Paul and Gloria for all the great food and times we shared. This man loved life, he was loved and blessed and will be in our hearts forever. The Lord will be pleased to receive this Good and Faithful Servant. We all love you Ken and will see you again when the Lord calls us home. A special thanks to Pastor Joey Baynes and our friends at Southeast Restoration Church for all the prayers and support. Ken is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nellie; stepson, Ronnie G. Francis, Jr. (Sharon); granddaughter, Nicole J. Francis (Anthony); great granddaughters, Madison and Chloe; sister, Ann Moore (Burley); nephews, Stewart and Wilson (Tesa) Moore; niece, Julie Burleson; aunt, Ellen Clauser of Houston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Nina Mae and sister, Sandra Tolley. Memorials may be made to Restoration Church, c/o Southeast Guilford High School, 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive
Service information
Feb 19
Graveside Service
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Guilford Memorial Park
6000 Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27407
6000 Gate City Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27407
