MARCH 27, 1941 - DECEMBER 7, 2019 Mrs. Carol Ann Fouser Tobey, 78, resident of High Point, died December 7, 2019 at Hospice Home at High Point. Mrs. Tobey was born March 27, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter to the late Elmer and Vera Kause Fouser. In 1985, after living in Florida, she moved to this area and later retired from Yost and Little Realty. Surviving is her husband of 41 years, Gordon "Kip" Tobey, of the residence. Also surviving are her two daughters, Dawn Davis and husband Thomas of Tampa, Florida and Diana Cole and husband Alton of Germanton, North Carolina; a brother, Thomas Fouser of Mount Dora, Florida; and two grandchildren, Christopher John "C.J." Stermer of Los Angeles, California and Gina Louise Davis of Tampa, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Jon Fouser. She was a very loving mother, wife and grandmother who will be missed dearly by her family. Memorials may be directed to Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
