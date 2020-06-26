Ms. Nannette (Nan) Nicole Plummer-Tisdale, passed away on June 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation Chapel, 508 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:30 to 1 p.m., followed by the service at 1 p.m. The service is entrusted to Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation.

To plant a tree in memory of Nannette Tisdale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries