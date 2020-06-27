Ms. Nannette (Nan) Nicole Plummer-Tisdale passed away on June 14, 2020. A "Private Family" celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Allen and Associates Mortuary Cremation Chapel, 508 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.

To send flowers to the family of Nannette Plummer - Tisdale, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 27
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 27, 2020
12:30PM
Allen and Associates Mortuary/ Cremation, LLC
508 South Summit Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27405
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries