MAY 10, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 Dr. Chelsea Tipton, 87, died September 7, 2019, with his family by his side in Greensboro, NC. Chelsea, the son of the late Chester Atandy and Glina Mae Tipton, was born May 10, 1932 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Chelsea loved the beauty of changing of seasons, fishing, cooking holiday meals and caring for a particular Angus steer. He graduated high school in Sands Springs and went on to Virginia State College to major in music education, where he met his wife Blonnie Peery Tipton of 63 years. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Upon graduating in 1955, he served his country in the United States Army and participated in the Army Band, where he played clarinet. Chelsea continued his educational studies in music at the University of Illinois where he received his master's of music education in 1960. Afterward, he moved back to Oklahoma to gain his doctorate of music education from University of Oklahoma in 1968. He leaves behind his beloved wife Blonnie Peery Tipton, daughter Cheryl Tipton Eley (Eric), sons Chelsea Tipton II, and William Lewis Tipton (Emiliana). He has three remaining siblings: Lula Mouton (Aros), Jerry (Stella) and Jessie (Alma), as well as two siblings whom he will be joining in heaven: Chester Jr. (Doris), a twin brother Chauncy. Grandchildren: Christopher Eley, Chelsea Eley, Sebastian Tipton, Sabrina Tipton Vance (Jakob), Alana Tipton, Gabriel Tipton and Giana Pinon. Great-grandchildren: Leila and Oden Vance; and a host of nieces and nephews. Treasured friends and mentors: Dr. F.N. Gatlin, Dr. William Sims, and school friend Alvin Rile. Perry J Brown 909 East Market Street
