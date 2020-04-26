TIPPETT, ROBERT JULY 29, 1936 - APRIL 21, 2020 ROBERT Lee Tippett 83, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 while at his home. He was born on July 29, 1936 as the youngest of John Ross Tippett and His mother Mossie Phillips Tippett. He worked for the Guilford County School system for 28 years. He loved his family and his church family from Faithway Baptist church. He served his country in the US. Army. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Mossie Tippett, his son Randy, and his brothers, Ray, John, Lewis, Charles, and Ralph Tippett, his sisters, Ruth Harrin, Helen Elizabeth Tippett, Margaret Snead, Mary Catherine Tippett, Virginia Lambeth, and Ann Long. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Crabtree Tippett, his daughter Debbie Luke, and husband John H. Luke, Jr. His son's Joey Tippett, Jonathan Tippett and wife Mischelle Tippett, His 5 grandchildren Trey Luke and wife Jackie Sue Luke, Megan Morrow and Husband John Morrow, Madyson Tippett, Anna Tippett, and Keith Tippett. His great grandson John "Bodie" Morrow, and sister Francis Harris. Due to the current restriction and for the safety of our family and yours there will be a graveside service at Forrest Lawn Cemetery, Monday April 27th, 2020 at 12 noon for the immediate family. In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cone Health Cancer Center at Cone Health Cancer Center at Wesley Long: 2400 W. Friendly Avenue Greensboro, NC 27403 Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service-Lambeth Chapel 300 West Wendover Ave. Greensboro, NC 27408
Service information
Apr 27
Graveside
Monday, April 27, 2020
12:00PM-12:30PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Greensboro, NC 27455
Greensboro, NC 27455
