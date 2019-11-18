AGE 96 - NOVEMBER 16, 2019 Jane Lee Weston Tippett, age 96, passed away Nov. 16, 2019, at 4:51 pm Mountain time in Tucson, Arizona. She was married to Harold Pierce Tippett, a building contractor in Greensboro, NC, before he preceded her in death in December 2014. Jane was the daughter of Fannie Ora Setzer and Reverend E. L. Weston. Jane was the tenth of eleven children. She was born in Atkinson, NC, but moved to a farm 8 miles east of Greensboro in 1926. Her father, Rev. E. L. Weston, died when she was 4 years old, leaving the elder children and her mother, the job of supporting the family during the depression years. As a result, Jane developed a strong work ethic and lasting family ties. After her father's death, the family moved into town. Growing up in the Guilford College community, Jane enjoyed cheerleading at Guilford High School and participated in many sports, including city league basketball. It was at one of her games that she met Harold. They enjoyed nearly 68 years of marriage. She worked for Pilot Life Insurance Company until their girls were born. Jane quit work to stay home and raise a family. She was a skilled seamstress, loved gardening, bird watching and spending time with her own and extended family. Jane participated in church mission organizations and was a volunteer with the Red Cross for 15 years. She also worked within the home as Harold's secretary for the family business, H. P. Tippett Construction Company. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and proud grandmother. She is survived by her two daughters, Janet Knight and Glenn of Greensboro, NC and Nancy Taxeras and John of Show Low, Arizona. Also, she is survived by her only grandchild, David L. Knight of Tucson, AZ. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Red Cross or Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Building Fund in Greensboro, North Carolina. Abbey Funeral Chapel 3435 North 1st Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85719
