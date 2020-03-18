FEBRUARY 10, 1927 - MARCH 14, 2020 Burlington - Margaret B. Tingen, age 93, formerly of Burlington, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Cranberry House in Newland, NC after several months of failing health. Born in Warren County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Lee Barnes Sr. and Hadi Degolden Loy Barnes and was formerly married to the late Claude Floyd Barnes who passed in 1987 and later to William Bernard Tingen who passed in 1972. After graduating from Littleton High School, Margaret started working on the family farm where she raised livestock and picked cotton. She tended a garden her entire life. To help support her family she also worked in the hosiery mill for many years. After her husband's passing, she started an in-home childcare business where she was able to take care of her own children as well as many others. She continued this work well into her 80's, caring for hundreds of children over the span of 40 years. A child of the "Great Depression," she was proud to have raised "4 fine sons," who, through her example of hard work and dedication, she molded into God-fearing men. She walked this journey with grace and dignity and with purpose. Mrs. Tingen is survived by her four sons; Milton F. Barnes and wife, Kay, of High Point, Rev. Lonnie W. Barnes and wife, Cheryl, of Newland, NC, Lt.Col. (R) Donald N. Tingen and wife, Angela, of Mebane and Michael L. "Mickey" Tingen and wife, Meredith of Oak Ridge, grandchildren: Kim (Mark), Wayne, Janet (Alex), John (Roxanne), David, Gage, Morgan, Nolan, Kegan, Nicholas and Cameron, great-grandchildren; Chris, Casey, Lakelyn, Grace, Lily, Eva, Elara and Dylan, great-great-grandson: Gabriel and a brother: George N. Barnes and wife, Margie. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Rev. D.M. Loy, two former husbands, parents, a son: David Martin Loy Barnes (4), daughter: Diane Barnes (infant), sister; Irene Crouse, and two brothers: Arthur Lee "Buddy" Barnes Jr. and Samuel Barnes. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Cranberry House Adult Care Facility and Medi-Home Hospice of Avery County for their tireless care of our mother and many others living with dementia and Alzheimer's. Memorials may be made to the Alamance County Meals on Wheels, 411 W 5th St., # A, Burlington, NC 27215 or Hospice of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Due to the evolving Covid-19 virus situation, for the concerns of family and friends we are not conducting public services or visitations. We encourage you to send condolences online to our website below. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home and Crematory 2205 South Church St.
