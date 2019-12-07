MAY 20, 1934 - DECEMBER 5, 2019 James Alton Tilley, Jr., 85, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2019. He was born in Suffolk, VA to James Alton Tilley, Sr. and Beulah Ashley Tilley in 1934. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Gunner officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow service at Lakeview Memorial Park. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Billy Tilley; and grandson, Ronald Watkins. Those left to cherish his memory include wife, Frances Parks Tilley; children, Pat (Tim) Scearce, Dianne Tilley (Sam), Larry Tilley, and Jane (Rick) Smith; grandchildren, Michael Tilley, Brandy (Brian) Busick, Richard Smith, William Smith, Brian Tilley; great-grandchildren, Austin Busick, Caleb Busick, and Madison Smith; and sisters, Margaret Hinson, Peggy Jones, and Edna Marshal. The family would like to thank the staff of Moses Cone Hospital for the care and support given during his illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart, Lung, or Cancer Associations. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
