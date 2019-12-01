DECEMBER 15, 1931 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019 Jean Mann Tilley, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Jean was born on December 15, 1931, the daughter of Johnny T. and Vadie Bennett Mann in Orange County, NC. She retired from Robert Ham and Associates where she was a business manager. Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Burns Tilley of the home and many friends. She will be deeply missed. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, 1:00 pm at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Tilley family. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407
