FEBRUARY 20, 1947 - OCTOBER 7, 2019 STOKESDALE Ila Mae West Tilley, 72, left this earthly life Monday, October 7, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Stokesdale Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Mrs. Tilley was born on February 20, 1947, to the late Patrick Henry West and Essie Marie Peebles West. She was a member of Stokesdale Baptist Church and a past employee of Adam Mills, Inc. Ila Mae loved the Lord and she loved her family. In addition to her family, she was preceded in death by her husband Amos Noble Tilley; a grandchild Amos Timmie Tilley; two great-grandchildren, Walker and Kenzie Bullins; two sisters, Mary Ann Wright and Alice Faye Walden, and a brother, Patrick Henry West, Jr. Survivors include her sons, Noel Thomas Tilley (Pennie), Timmie William Tilley (Amanda), Matthew Luke Tilley, two daughters, Aretha Lynn Hutchins (Mark), Donna Tilley Bullins (Ronnie); 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends all other times at her residence. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison, NC 27025
