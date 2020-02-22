JANUARY 18, 1935 - FEBRUARY 17, 2020 Frances P. Tilley, 85, of Greensboro, NC, went to be with the Lord on February 17, 2020. She was born in Guilford Co., NC to Joseph and Lillie Parks in 1935. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Gunter officiating. A visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow service at Lakeview Memorial Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Tilley, Jr; and grandson, Ronald Watkins. Those left to cherish her memory include children, Pat (Tim) Scearce, Dianne Tilley (Sam), Larry Tilley, and Jane (Rickie) Smith; grandchildren, Michael Tilley, Brandy (Brian) Busick, Richard Smith, William Smith, and Brian Tilley; great-grandchildren, Austin Busick, Caleb Busick, and Madison Smith. The family would like to thank her caring nurse, Ben, at Moses Cone Hospital during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel 300 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27408
