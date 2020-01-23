MAY 27, 1930 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Mr. Buren "Ben" Nelson Tilley, 89, a resident of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Thomasville. He was born on May 27, 1930 in Speedwell, now known as Cullowhee, NC to the late Harvey and Nettie Tilley. Ben was known to most of his family by the name "Shine." Ben had a passion for baseball that led him to the minor leagues; however, the Navy came calling. He was a 2nd class petty officer in the US Navy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. After serving his country, he came to Greensboro and started working in the plumbing industry, which resulted in his starting his own business, Tilley Plumbing Company. In some circles he was known as "The Legend." His love for baseball led him to coach his sons at the Little League level from 1968 to 1975; CWA was the team. Upon retirement in 1995, he and his wife Connie retired to the mountains which he loved dearly, living in the Waynesville area for 18 years. Ben had a passion for classic country/gospel music which stood out in his personality and his love for playing the guitar. He was also known for his gentle and kind nature. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his four sisters, Flo, Doris, Martha, and Louise; four brothers, Awyer, Arley, George, and Charles; and one step-grandson, Jason Pizza. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Connie of the home; two sons, Mike (Annette) and David Tilley, and their mother, Patricia; grandson, Michael Tilley, Jr. (Laura); five great-grandchildren; along with his special nieces and nephews; two stepdaughters, Joanne Dill (Anthony) and Patricia Laurence; six step-grandchildren, Erynn Lesondak (Tom), Kerri Pleasant (Jason), Diane Allen (Jacob), Michelle Fronzaglia, Christine Fronzaglia, and Eric Fronzaglia; four step-great-grandchildren; and their loving dog, Molly. Services to be held at a later time. Memorials may be directed to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. JC Green & Sons Funeral Home 122 West Main Street, Thomasville, NC 27360
Tilley, Buren "Ben" Nelson
