DECEMBER 10, 1973 - JULY 27, 2019 Brian Wayne Tilley, age 45, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019 after battling ALS. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Brian was born December 10, 1973 to Sonny Wayne Tilley and Patsy Ann Roberts Witty in Guilford County, NC. He was a 1993 graduate of McMichael High School and a member of Grace Baptist Church. Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman. He volunteered with muscular dystrophy and also a volunteer for the Annual GBC Pumpkin Patch. He loved to sing karaoke. Surviving are his daughter, Brooke Leanne Tilley, father Sonny W. Tilley, mother Patsy R. Witty and husband Bobby, sister Lynette Easter and husband Wesley, brother Chris Tilley and wife Margaret, brother Steve Tilley, nieces Lindsay Easter and Brandi Ragland, nephew Will Easter, great-nephew Liam Silcott, and great-nieces Sadie Ragland and Ella Ragland. Preceding him in death are his sister Lori Ann Hopper, grandparents Will P. Roberts and Jesse M. Roberts, Grady Lee Tilley and Sadie Dalton Tilley and grandmother Ruth Witty. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church. Memorials can be to the Grace Baptist Church Building Fund: 3097 US Hwy. 311, Madison, NC 27025. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel 127 Ellisboro Rd. Madison, NC 27025
