Barbara Taylor Tilley, 76, passed peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at her residence. A 2:00 p.m. funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park. Barbara was born April 17, 1943 in Guilford County, NC to the late James Wesley Taylor and Sara Wilson Taylor. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Christian Church and was the most loving and caring person, always putting other's needs before her own. Barbara enjoyed spending time with friends and family. After retirement from thirty-six years of service as birth registrar with Cone Hospital and later, Women's Hospital, she enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband. She especially enjoyed spending time with her dearest friend, Patricia Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Tilley, as well as her aunt, Mary Katherine Moore. Surviving is her daughter, Tonya Ellington Phillips and husband, Kent. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Taylor, and a granddaughter, MaKayla Phillips. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family wishes to express their thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and asks that memorial donations be made to them at 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405. Additionally, special thanks to a great neighbor and friend, Crystal Carmany, who went above and beyond to care for Barbara, "Nana."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.