Ronald Everett Tiesler, 77, of Oak Ridge, NC, died peacefully in his wife's arms on July 8, 2020 at Countryside Manor in Stokesdale, NC. He was born March 24, 1943 in Worcester, MA to the late Harold and Catherine Young Tiesler. He is survived by his wife Gene Tiesler of Oak Ridge, NC and children, Ron Tiesler of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, David Tiesler of Asheboro, Kelly Combs of Fuquay-Varina, and Kevan Combs and his wife, Sue, of Oak Ridge; as well as grandchildren, Samantha Davis, Shelby Davis, Kacey Combs, Briana Combs, and Kennedy Combs. "Ron" served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a truck driver for 39 years before retiring from Fed Ex in Greensboro, NC. He was a member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church. He loved being outdoors, travelling, and spending time with his family. He was lovingly known by many as "Papa Ron," a name he wore proudly. A graveside service will be held at Stokesdale United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Donations may be made to AuthoraCare (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or Stokesdale United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357. The family wishes to extend special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Countryside Manor for the loving care and attention shown to Ron during his stay there. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
