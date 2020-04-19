1925 - 2020 Mrs. Lucille Biggs Tickle, age 94, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden. Graveside Service will be 3:00 PM Monday, April 20, 2020 at Maple Lawn Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Tickle was born in Patrick County, VA to the late Jeff and Emma Biggs. She was a member of Maple Lawn Baptist Church in Rockingham Co. She worked for many years at the former Buchanan Drug Store. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Otis H. Tickle; son, James E. Roberts; brothers, Charlie, J.D., Elmer, Ed, and Roy Biggs; and sisters, Vera Clark, Lelia Oaks, Mae Handy, Ida King, and Carrie Lawhorne. She is survived by her son, Ronald Tickle and wife Darlene of Butner, NC; and brother, Robert Biggs and wife, Nancy of Roanoke; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Maple Lawn Baptist Church 5401 NC Hwy 65 Reidsville, NC 27320. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Tickle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries