1925 - 2020 Mrs. Lucille Biggs Tickle, age 94, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden. Graveside Service will be 3:00 PM Monday, April 20, 2020 at Maple Lawn Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Tickle was born in Patrick County, VA to the late Jeff and Emma Biggs. She was a member of Maple Lawn Baptist Church in Rockingham Co. She worked for many years at the former Buchanan Drug Store. Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Otis H. Tickle; son, James E. Roberts; brothers, Charlie, J.D., Elmer, Ed, and Roy Biggs; and sisters, Vera Clark, Lelia Oaks, Mae Handy, Ida King, and Carrie Lawhorne. She is survived by her son, Ronald Tickle and wife Darlene of Butner, NC; and brother, Robert Biggs and wife, Nancy of Roanoke; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Maple Lawn Baptist Church 5401 NC Hwy 65 Reidsville, NC 27320. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.