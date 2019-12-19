JANUARY 30, 1998 - DECEMBER 12, 2019 Miss Taylor Noelle Thurman, 21, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A homegoing celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Grace Community Church, 645 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro. A public viewing will be held at the church from 3:30 until 4:15 p.m. A family viewing will be held from 4:15 until 4:30 p.m. A celebration of life reception will follow the service at 6 p.m. at Calvary Christian Center, 369 Air Harbor Rd. in Greensboro. Taylor's final resting place will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

