Donald Howard Thrasher, 86, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully August 9, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro. He is survived by daughters, Donna (Bobby) Bell of Scotland Neck, Amelia Thrasher and Cecelia Thrasher; son, Eric (Tammy) Thrasher; grandsons, Christopher (Angel) Bell of High Point, Will (Lauren) Thrasher and Nathan Thrasher; great-granddaughters, Olivia Thrasher and Isabella Thrasher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy, of 57 years; his parents, John and Bulah Thrasher, as well as 10 brothers and sisters. Donald was retired owner of Thrasher Truck & Trailer after 34 years. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather and enjoyed having coffee each morning at Bojangles' with friends. The family will host a visitation for family and friends at Lambeth-Troxler Funeral Home, 300 West Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, followed by a celebration of life service at 5 p.m. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers or other charitable gifts, donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.LambethTroxlerFuneralHome.com. Lambeth-Troxler Funeral & Cremation Services
