NOVEMBER 19, 1954 - AUGUST 5, 2019 Debbie Thorsen left this earthly world to be with her husband David this morning, August 5, 2019. Debbie was born to the late Oley and Carey Costner. Debbie was preceded in death along with her parents, by her husband Otto David Thorsen and her brother Garry L. Costner. Debbie leaves behind her son Joshua Thorsen (Steph), of Leland, NC; her sisters Regenia Costner of Winston-Salem, Theresa Hanks (Roy) of Reidsville, NC, Tracie Costner of Kernersville, NC and special friend Pat of Greensboro, NC. Debbie had many nieces and nephews. Debbie worked as a dental hygienist for 40 years. Debbie loved spending time at the beach and with her pets. Arrangements by Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford. Knotts Funeral Home 719 Wall Street, Sanford, NC 27330
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.