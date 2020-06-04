AUGUST 20, 1950 - JUNE 1, 2020 Mr. Garland Wayne Thornton, Sr., 69, went home to be with his Lord Monday, June 1, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Rev. Marvin Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Gilmore Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Garland was born August 20, 1950 in Pulaski, VA to the late John Allen and Grace Abell Thornton. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Randleman and was a retired fire fighter with the Alamance Community Fire Department. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle as long as his health allowed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Garland W. Thornton, II and a brother, Ralph Thornton. Survivors include his daughter, Tina Ring; 2 sisters, Mary Kirkman (Jerry) and Carolyn Gourley (James); 3 grandchildren, Brianna, Trey and A.J. Ring; a sister-in-law, Sherry Thornton and a number of nieces, nephews and other extended family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alamance Community Fireman's Fund, 4108 Presbyterian Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
