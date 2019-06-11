GREENSBORO Melvin Columbus Thorne, 87, formerly of Greensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington. The funeral service for Mr. Thorne will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at First Baptist Church in Summerfield, 2300 Scalesville Road, with Rev. Larry Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. A native of Edgecombe County, Mr. Thorne was born on March 9, 1932, the son of the late Jesse James Thorne and Winnie Lynn Thorne. He was retired from Cone Mills and attended First Baptist Church in Summerfield. An avid NASCAR fan, he also enjoyed playing horseshoes, gardening and dancing. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Coley Thorne in 2018 and a brother Jesse Thorne. Surviving are his daughter Terry Bolling (David) of Oak Ridge; sons Gerald Thorne (Rita) of Lexington and David Thorne (Lydia) of Randleman; brother Edward Thorne of Smithfield; seven grandchildren, Kenny Thorne, Joni Cooke, Hannah Bolling, Tyler Bolling, Kelly Brown, Michael Brown and Lee Ann Hyatt; and 13 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale, 8320 US 158. You are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.