GREENSBORO Mrs. Brenda Jones Thornburg, 69, of Pleasant Garden, passed away June 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at George Brothers Funeral Service. The burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park. Brenda was born January 22, 1950, in Guilford County, to the late Rubin and Mary Vivian Moore Jones, Sr. She was retired as terminal manager from Shaffer Trucking Company and afterwards, enjoyed working part-time at Burkes Outlet in Asheboro. Brenda also enjoyed spending time with her family at their house at Lake Tillery. Brenda never met a stranger and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Jones, Jr. Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Homer Ray Thornburg; her son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Jamie Thornburg; her two grandsons, Nathan and Levi Nance; her brother, Wayne Jones and her sister, Betty Ruth Anderson-Strickland. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
