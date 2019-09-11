Mr. William Glenn Thompson, 74, of Burlington, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Guilford Health Care. A native of Alamance County, he was the son of Clyde William Thompson and Annie Louise Vincent Thompson, both deceased. Gwynn's survivors include his three daughters, Ali Cantrece Thompson, Courtney Thompson, both of Greensboro and Cori Thompson of the home; two sisters, Kay Frances Richmond (Clair) of Burlington and Sandra Evans (George) of Wake Forest; one grandson, Jonah William Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends His funeral service will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Ebenezer UCC with Rev. Dr. Larry E. Covington officiating. Burial will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to the funeral service at the church. Gwynn's public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 12 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Alamance Funeral Service has the honor of serving the Thompson family. Online condolences may be made at alamancefuneralservice.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.