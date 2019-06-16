STONEVILLE MR. EDWARD WAYNE THOMPSON, 72, OF Stoneville, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. A funeral service will be held on at 11 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Wayne was born in Rockingham County on February 13, 1947, the son of Edward Franklin Thompson and Mary Hudson Thompson, both deceased. He was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War, serving three tours of duty. He was retired from E.I. DuPont Co. He loved to go fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Debra Richardson Thompson of the home; his son, Eric Thompson and wife Kim of Stoneville; his step children, Heather Joyce of Kernersville and fiancé, Chris Tuttle, Van Joyce, Jr. and wife Dawn of Stoneville, April Sparks and husband Jerry of Reidsville; his grandchildren, Jordan Thompson, Payton Turner, Jordan Turner and wife Lydia, Nathan Joyce; and his great grandson, Graham Fox and great grandson due to make his arrival in August, William Oaks Turner. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com.
