GREENSBORO Michael Thompson, 65, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. A homegoing celebration will be held on Thursday, January 16 at Mt. Pleasant Christian Church, 1515 Britton St. at 12 p.m. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
