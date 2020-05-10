THOMPSON, LEWIS JUNE 18, 1924 - MAY 4, 2020 LEWIS W. Thompson, 95 years old, passed away peacefully on May 4th at his residence in Taylor Village, Pennybyrn in High Point, NC. He was born in Spartanburg, SC to Lou and Willard Thompson. Lewis was predeceased in death by his loving wife, Kathleen, of 67 years and by his brother, Ray Thompson and sister, Dot Wofford. He is survived by his children Katy Thompson ( John Carlson) of Charlotte, Jason Thompson of Lagomar, Uruguay, Jan Thompson, of Mooresville, David Thompson ( Kimberly Crews) of Jamestown, 5 grandchildren, by whom he was affectionately known as "Papa," Josh Simpson, Anna Simpson McMahan( Ed ), Chandler Thompson ( Joe Boyle ), Reeves Thompson ( Caitlin Blalock ), Caroline Crews and 3 great granddaughters, Lily, Evie and Molly McMahan and 11 nieces and nephews. Part of the Greatest Generation, Lewis was an Army Air Corps pilot during World War II. He later graduated from Clemson University as a textile engineer. Lewis had a long career in textiles and retired as Vice President of Yarns for Burlington Industries. Lewis lived his life as a model of integrity, hard work, and devotion to family. He was an inspiration to all who knew him, especially his 4 children. He was an integral part of Emerywood Baptist Church. He was a member of The Men's Sunday School Class and served as a deacon.In his retirement, his church called on him almost daily for his expertise in "fixing things," a lifelong hobby. Lewis was also a loyal volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, a member of The Rotary Club of High Point and delivered Meals on Wheels with Kathleen. If he wasn't helping someone else, he was on the golf course into his 90's. He and Kathleen loved to travel, dance, and enjoyed supper clubs and bridge with their many friends. The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Taylor Village, Pennybyrn, especially during the last two months of his life. A service to celebrate Lewis's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Emerywood Baptist Church, 1300 Country Club Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or Open Door Ministries of High Point, 400 North Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
