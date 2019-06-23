REIDSVILLE, NC Leslie Ernest "Les" Thompson, 70, of Reidsville, NC died Friday June 21, 2019 at his home. According to his wishes there will be no formal memorial service. A native of Orange County, California, he was a son of the late Carey Ernest and Audrey Leslie Thompson and had lived in Rockingham County most of his life. He was a former tax assessor for Caswell County, a US Army veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, a member of Buck Masters and enjoyed hunting and gunsmithing. He lived to ride his motorcycle. Les was preceded in death by his sister: Nookie Stevens. Survivors include his daughter: Buffy Thompson Loye of Greensboro, and three grandchildren: Dustin Loye, Chase Loye, and Spencer Loye. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com
