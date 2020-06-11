1954 - 2020 John Nicholas Thompson, Jr. was born in Greensboro to the late John Nicholas and Margaret Graham Thompson and passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 65 after years of declining health. His life will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13 at Forest Lawn Cemetery officated by Reverend Doug Vancil. John was a life-long resident of Greensboro and graduated from Grimsley High School in 1973, then received a BA in business administration from Elon College. While at Elon he walked on the football team and was a founding member of his Sigma Pi fraternity chapter. He remained close friends with his fraternity brothers, who were the only ones who got away with calling him "Red," due to his fiery red locks. His friendly and optimistic spirit served him well in his successful career of sales for various companies. John loved the outdoors camping with his family and spending time at the "farm" with Graham teaching him to drive a stick, riding motorcycles and go carts and entertaining friends. He enjoyed sitting on the porch and talking with all the neighbors that would walk by the house. He was an enthusiastic fan of all types of all kind of music from bluegrass to The Temptations to Led Zeppelin to Jazz. He loved sports and cheered for his favorite teams: Elon, NC State, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Hurricanes, NY Yankees and the Greensboro Grasshoppers. He was totally devoted to the love of his life, Marsha Hall Thompson, to whom he was married for 37 years. In addition to Marsha and their son Graham Nicholas, both of Greensboro, John will be lovingly remembered by his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Thompson Anderson and John Anderson Jr. of Raleigh and their children, Matthew Graham Anderson of Arlington, VA and Megan Anderson Musisca of Boston, MA, brother-in-law Phillip Janson Hall of Roxboro and daughter Jennifer Phillips Turner of Graham; and brother-in-law Gary Lee Hall of Youngsville. His canine and feline companions, Otis and Charlie, will miss John too. The Thompson family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of Blumenthal's Nursing & Rehabilitation, Moses Cone Hospital and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Elon University, 100 Campus Drive, Elon, North Carolina 27244. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
