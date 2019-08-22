MARCH 23, 1936 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Harriet Lillian Wray Thompson, age 83, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born to the late James Raymond Wray and Nettie Reddick Wray on March 23, 1936. Harriet was preceded in death by her late husband of 47 years, William Henry Thompson. Harriet was an active member of Friendly Avenue Baptist Church for 43 years, volunteering on various committees, as well as with the youth group for many years while her children were growing up in the church. She also worked in the church pre-school for 26 years. She was passionate about her family and her many wonderful friends who helped take care of her over the past several years. She is survived by her sister Juanita Harper, son, Elliott Ray Thompson and wife Amanda, daughter, Renee Thompson Rogers and husband Henry. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Reid Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Seth Rogers, Abby Rogers and Heath Rogers. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410. Visitation with the family will take place before the funeral at the church at 12 p.m. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
