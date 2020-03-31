GREENSBORO - Deacon George Wylie Thomasson, Jr., 73, passed away March 27, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. "Sonny," as he was affectionately called, was born on December 17, 1946 to George Thomasson, Sr., and Eva Watts Thomasson in High Point, NC. He was educated in the Guilford County Schools where he graduated from the former William Penn High School. He later attended North Carolina A&T State University where he graduated in 1975. Spiritually, he was a dedicated member of New Light Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He served his country faithfully and was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force. Survivors include loving wife, Juanita Thomasson; children, Taci Thomasson, George W. Thomasson, III, Selena T. Whitfield (Charles) and Jermaine Thomasson; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will begin on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.