January 11, 1940 - January 25, 2020 Born in Graham, NC, he was preceded in death by his father and mother, Curren and Sylvia Thomas, his wife, Wanda Thomas and his sister, Syvon. He is survived by son, Raymond "Scott" Thomas of Beulaville, NC, daughter, Faith Cox (Chris) of Greensboro, NC, three sisters, Reita Burr, Hazel Golden and Joyce Peele, three granddaughters, Brandi Thomas, Meagan Thomas and Stephanie Thomas, seven great-grandchildren and 11 nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving guests from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the funeral service immediately after at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1500 S. Main St., Graham. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Thomas, Wallace "Wally" C.
