JULY 12, 1959 - AUGUST 31, 2019 Mr. Stephen William Thomas, 60, of Greensboro, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence. Memorial service will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 6:30 pm at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Steve was born July 12, 1959 in Guilford County to Cecil Leroy and Adeline Garner Thomas. He graduated from Southern Guilford High School in 1977 and was owner and operator of Thomas Heating and Air along with his son, Zach. Steve enjoyed softball, Lake Tillery, UNC basketball, Nascar and golf, but most of all valued lifelong friendships and family. He was preceded in death by his mother. In addition to his father, he is survived by his 2 sons, Chris Thomas (Leah) of Durham and Zach Thomas (Bristey); his granddaughter, Laylah Thomas; his children's mother, Joyce Thomas all of Greensboro; his sister, Ellen Glover of Swansboro; and his caregiver and special friend, Debbie Cox of Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, "The Janell Patille Scholarship Fund", P.O. Box 157, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
