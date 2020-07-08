MARCH 20, 1947 - JULY 5, 2020 Manilius Ray "Neal" Thomas, age 73, of Climax, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. Mr. Thomas was born March 20, 1947, the son of Clarence Ray and Alice Pauline Steed Thomas. Neal was a native of Randolph County and 1969 graduate of Guilford College. He was a lifelong Quaker and member of Centre Friends for many years. Neal made a huge impact on many lives through his association as director of Quaker Lake for 23 years. He was project manager at Interior Enterprizes since 1994 and volunteer fireman for Climax for 35 years. In addition to his parents, Neal is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Morris, and granddaughter, Leah Way. He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth "Susie" Thomas of the home; daughter: Martha Way of Climax; son: Douglas Thomas and wife Lorraine of Climax; grandchildren: Will Way, Cam Way, Mailey Way, Beckham Thomas, Anna Thomas, Luke Thomas and Andrew Thomas. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Quaker Lake Camp, 1503 NC Hwy. 62 E., Climax, NC 27233. Pugh Funeral Home, Randleman is serving the Thomas family. Pugh Funeral Home 600 S. Main St., Randleman, NC 27317
